D.J. Reader: 2023 Stats & Injury News
D.J. Reader's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Cincinnati Bengals against the Cleveland Browns. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.
D.J. Reader Injury Status
Reader is currently not on the injury report.
Is Reader your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
D.J. Reader 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|27 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.
Rep Reader and the Cincinnati Bengals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Other Bengals Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
D.J. Reader 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Steelers
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|2
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 14
|Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|1
|Week 15
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|1
|Divisional
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Championship Game
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.