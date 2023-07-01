D.J. Reader's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Cincinnati Bengals against the Cleveland Browns. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

D.J. Reader Injury Status

Reader is currently not on the injury report.

Is Reader your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

D.J. Reader 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 27 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Rep Reader and the Cincinnati Bengals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Bengals Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

D.J. Reader 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Steelers 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 3 @Jets 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 2 Week 13 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 14 Browns 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 15 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 16 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 Ravens 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Wild Card Ravens 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Divisional @Bills 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.