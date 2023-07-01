David Jiricek is +10000 to claim the 2023-24 Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's top rookie. For more stats and information on this Columbus Blue Jackets player, continue reading.

David Jiricek's Rookie of the Year Odds

Calder Trophy Odds: +10000 (16th in NHL)

David Jiricek 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 27 Time on Ice 12:39 379:30 Goals 0.0 1 Assists 0.2 7 Points 0.3 8 Hits 0.4 12 Takeaways 0.2 7 Giveaways 0.3 10 Penalty Minutes 0.5 16

David Jiricek's Next Game

Matchup: Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets

Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+

BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+

