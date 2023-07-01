Donovan Mitchell 2023-24 NBA MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers is +12500 to take home the NBA Most Valuable Player award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and info on Mitchell.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Donovan Mitchell MVP Odds
- MVP Odds:+12500 (16th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $12500)
- Clutch Player Odds: +1800 (7th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $1800)
Think Donovan Mitchell will win MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
Donovan Mitchell 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|22
|Points
|27.7
|610
|Rebounds
|5.6
|123
|Assists
|5.5
|121
|Steals
|1.8
|40
|Blocks
|0.5
|10
|FG%
|45.3%
|212-for-468
|3P%
|35.1%
|68-for-194
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
Donovan Mitchell's Next Game
- Matchup: Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.