Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers is +12500 to take home the NBA Most Valuable Player award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and info on Mitchell.

Donovan Mitchell MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+12500 (16th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $12500)

Clutch Player Odds: +1800 (7th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $1800)

Donovan Mitchell 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 22 Points 27.7 610 Rebounds 5.6 123 Assists 5.5 121 Steals 1.8 40 Blocks 0.5 10 FG% 45.3% 212-for-468 3P% 35.1% 68-for-194

Donovan Mitchell's Next Game

Matchup: Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSOH

