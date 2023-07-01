The 2023 season kicks off for Ja'Marr Chase when the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Ja'Marr Chase Injury Status

Chase is currently listed as active.

Is Chase your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Ja'Marr Chase NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Ja'Marr Chase 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 134 TAR, 87 REC, 1,046 YDS, 9 TD

Rep Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 155.40 57 12 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 193.49 41 2 2023 ADP - 4 2

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ja'Marr Chase 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Steelers 16 10 129 1 Week 2 @Cowboys 9 5 54 0 Week 3 @Jets 10 6 29 1 Week 4 Dolphins 6 4 81 0 Week 5 @Ravens 12 7 50 0 Week 6 @Saints 10 7 132 2 Week 7 Falcons 11 8 130 2 Week 13 Chiefs 8 7 97 0 Week 14 Browns 15 10 119 1 Week 15 @Buccaneers 13 7 60 1 Week 16 @Patriots 11 8 79 0 Week 18 Ravens 13 8 86 1 Wild Card Ravens 12 9 84 1 Divisional @Bills 8 5 61 1 Championship Game @Chiefs 8 6 75 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.