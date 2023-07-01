Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Padres Player Props
|Reds vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Padres Prediction
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is batting .273 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks.
- Fraley has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 64 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.4% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 15.6% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 48.4% of his games this season, Fraley has picked up at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (18.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this season (31.3%), including six games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|30
|.274
|AVG
|.272
|.339
|OBP
|.376
|.487
|SLG
|.467
|12
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|26
|24/10
|K/BB
|15/15
|6
|SB
|6
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- The Padres will send Wacha (7-2) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday, June 20 against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 2.90 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .209 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.