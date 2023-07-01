Looking at odds to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award for 2023-24, the Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen is currently +25000 -- scroll down for more stats and info.

Jarrett Allen DPOY Odds

  • DPOY Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

Jarrett Allen 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 24
Points 13.0 313
Rebounds 8.3 198
Assists 2.3 56
Steals 0.8 19
Blocks 0.9 22
FG% 67.7% 132-for-195

Jarrett Allen's Next Game

