Johnny Gaudreau 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Johnny Gaudreau is +20000 to claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's MVP. For more stats and info on this Columbus Blue Jackets player, see below.
Johnny Gaudreau's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)
Johnny Gaudreau 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|33
|Time on Ice
|18:54
|624:08
|Goals
|0.2
|6
|Assists
|0.4
|14
|Points
|0.6
|20
|Hits
|0.0
|1
|Takeaways
|0.3
|10
|Giveaways
|0.5
|15
|Penalty Minutes
|0.3
|10
Johnny Gaudreau's Next Game
- Matchup: Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
