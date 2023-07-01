Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Padres.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India is hitting .256 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 81st in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.
- India has had a hit in 58 of 82 games this season (70.7%), including multiple hits 18 times (22.0%).
- He has gone deep in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 82), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- India has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (32.9%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (11.0%).
- In 57.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|40
|.293
|AVG
|.221
|.385
|OBP
|.304
|.453
|SLG
|.362
|16
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|20
|30/18
|K/BB
|38/14
|7
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Padres have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha (7-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 15th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday, June 20 against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.90, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.
