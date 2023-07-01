Joseph Ossai is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Cincinnati Bengals kick off their season in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Joseph Ossai Injury Status

Ossai is currently not listed as injured.

Joseph Ossai 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 17 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 3.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Joseph Ossai 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 Falcons 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 8 @Browns 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 11 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 @Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Chiefs 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 15 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 16 @Patriots 0.5 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 Ravens 1.0 0.0 4 0 0 Wild Card Ravens 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Championship Game @Chiefs 0.0 1.0 5 0 1

