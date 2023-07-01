Keegan Bradley will compete at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club from June 29 - July 2 coming off a victory at the Travelers Championship.

Looking to bet on Bradley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Keegan Bradley Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Bradley has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Bradley has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Bradley has won one of his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five tournaments.

Bradley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 24 -7 279 2 15 4 5 $8.5M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In Bradley's previous three appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 34th.

Bradley made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

Bradley finished 44th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

At 7,370 yards, Detroit Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,024 yards.

Golfers at Detroit Golf Club have averaged a score of -11 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Detroit Golf Club checks in at 7,370 yards, 12 yards longer than the average course Bradley has played in the past year (7,358 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Bradley's Last Time Out

Bradley was in the 83rd percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.67-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was strong, putting him in the 97th percentile of the field.

Bradley was better than 48% of the field at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Bradley recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Bradley had two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.7).

Bradley's 17 birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the field average of 7.6.

In that last outing, Bradley's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse one time (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Bradley finished the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on five of the eight par-5s, bettering the field's average of 2.9.

On the eight par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Bradley had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Bradley Odds to Win: +2800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

