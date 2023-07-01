A strong season is a possibility for the Miami (OH) RedHawks in 2023, given their win total over/under of 6.5.

Miami (OH) Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 -165 +135 62.3%

RedHawks' 2022 Performance

Miami (OH) was a bottom-25 offense last season, ranking 10th-worst with 305.6 yards per game. Defensively, it ranked 59th in FBS (371.6 yards allowed per game).

Miami (OH) ranked 10th-worst in passing offense last season (165.5 passing yards per game), but it played better on defense, ranking 86th with 236.8 passing yards allowed per contest.

At home last year, Miami was 3-2. On the road, the RedHawks went 3-3.

As underdogs, the RedHawks went 3-5. As favorites, they went 3-2.

Miami (OH)'s Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Aveon Smith QB 1,299 YDS (49.5%) / 11 TD / 5 INT

553 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 42.5 RUSH YPG Mac Hippenhammer WR 54 REC / 769 YDS / 9 TD / 59.2 YPG Keyon Mozee RB 471 YDS / 2 TD / 36.2 YPG / 4.3 YPC Brett Gabbert QB 816 YDS (64.3%) / 4 TD / 0 INT

55 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 4.2 RUSH YPG Matthew Salopek DB 81 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK Ryan McWood LB 71 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT Michael Dowell DB 58 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK Brian Ugwu DL 26 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK / 1 INT

RedHawks' Strength of Schedule

The RedHawks are facing the 19th-easiest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).

In terms of toughness, using its MAC opponents' combined win total last season, Miami (OH) will be facing the 81st-ranked conference schedule this year.

Miami (OH) will face five teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule will pit them against two teams that had nine or more victories and two squads with three or fewer wins last season.

Miami (OH) 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Miami (FL) September 1 - - 2 @ UMass September 9 - - 3 @ Cincinnati September 16 - - 4 Delaware State September 23 - - 5 @ Kent State September 30 - - 6 Bowling Green October 7 - - 7 @ Western Michigan October 14 - - 8 Toledo October 21 - - 9 @ Ohio October 28 - - 11 Akron November 8 - - 12 Buffalo November 15 - - 13 @ Ball State November 25 - -

