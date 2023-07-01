The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Mike Hilton and the Cincinnati Bengals opening the year with a matchup versus the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Mike Hilton Injury Status

Hilton is currently not on the injured list.

Is Hilton your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Mike Hilton 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 60 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 6 Pass Def.

Rep Hilton and the Cincinnati Bengals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Bengals Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mike Hilton 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Steelers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 3 @Jets 0.0 2.0 8 0 1 Week 4 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 5 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 6 @Saints 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 7 Falcons 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 8 @Browns 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 11 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Titans 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 13 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 14 Browns 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 16 @Patriots 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 18 Ravens 0.0 0.0 3 1 2 Wild Card Ravens 1.0 2.0 2 0 1 Divisional @Bills 0.0 1.0 8 0 1 Championship Game @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 5 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.