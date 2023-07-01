A fun season is expected for the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2023, based on their win total over/under of 10.5.

Ohio State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 10.5 -105 -115 51.2%

Buckeyes' 2022 Performance

Ohio State was a tough opponent for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-25 in both total offense (ninth-best with 490.7 yards per game) and total defense (14th-best with 321.5 yards allowed per game).

Ohio State ranked 27th in pass defense last year (200.5 passing yards allowed per game), but it excelled on offense, ranking 14th-best in FBS with 298.3 passing yards per game.

OSU posted seven wins at home last season and four on the road.

As underdogs the Buckeyes lost every game (0-1). But when favored they went 11-1.

Ohio State's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats C.J. Stroud QB 3,688 YDS (66.3%) / 41 TD / 6 INT Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 77 REC / 1,263 YDS / 14 TD / 97.2 YPG Emeka Egbuka WR 74 REC / 1,151 YDS / 10 TD / 88.5 YPG Miyan Williams RB 825 YDS / 14 TD / 63.5 YPG / 6.4 YPC Tommy Eichenberg LB 104 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT Steele Chambers RB 62 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT Lathan Ransom DB 61 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT J.T. Tuimoloau DL 23 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK / 2 INT

Buckeyes' Strength of Schedule

The Buckeyes will face the 16th-hardest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (80).

Taking into account its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last season (64), Ohio State has the 10th-hardest conference schedule in college football.

In 2023, Ohio State will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing zero squads that accumulated three or fewer wins a year ago.

Ohio State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Indiana September 2 - - 2 Youngstown State September 9 - - 3 Western Kentucky September 16 - - 4 @ Notre Dame September 23 - - 6 Maryland October 7 - - 7 @ Purdue October 14 - - 8 Penn State October 21 - - 9 @ Wisconsin October 28 - - 10 @ Rutgers November 4 - - 11 Michigan State November 11 - - 12 Minnesota November 18 - - 13 @ Michigan November 25 - -

