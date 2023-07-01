The San Diego Padres (37-45) are looking for continued power from a hitter on a roll against the Cincinnati Reds (44-38) on Saturday at 1:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park. Trent Grisham is on a two-game homer streak.

The probable starters are Michael Wacha (7-2) for the Padres and Brandon Williamson (1-1) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wacha - SD (7-2, 2.90 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (1-1, 5.82 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.82 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander went two innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.

In eight games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.82, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.

Williamson is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year in this game.

Williamson has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this season entering this game.

He allowed one or more earned runs in each of his outings in 2023.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Wacha

Wacha (7-2) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, June 20, when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with a 2.90 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .209.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Wacha has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Michael Wacha vs. Reds

The Reds rank ninth in MLB with a .257 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 12th in the league (.413) and 85 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Reds to go 2-for-21 in six innings this season.

