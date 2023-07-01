The San Diego Padres (37-45) are looking for continued power from a hitter on a roll against the Cincinnati Reds (44-38) on Saturday at 1:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park. Trent Grisham is on a two-game homer streak.

The probable starters are Michael Wacha (7-2) for the Padres and Brandon Williamson (1-1) for the Reds.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSOH
  • Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Venue: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Wacha - SD (7-2, 2.90 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (1-1, 5.82 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

  • Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.82 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander went two innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.82, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
  • Williamson is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year in this game.
  • Williamson has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this season entering this game.
  • He allowed one or more earned runs in each of his outings in 2023.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Wacha

  • Wacha (7-2) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 15th start of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, June 20, when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 32-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with a 2.90 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .209.
  • He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
  • Wacha has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
  • He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Michael Wacha vs. Reds

  • The Reds rank ninth in MLB with a .257 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 12th in the league (.413) and 85 home runs.
  • The right-hander has allowed the Reds to go 2-for-21 in six innings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.