Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Saturday, Spencer Steer (.647 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Padres.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 82 hits and an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .497. All three of those stats are tops among Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 27th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 53 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.
- Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (16.5%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has picked up an RBI in 41.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37 of 79 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.293
|AVG
|.273
|.396
|OBP
|.353
|.486
|SLG
|.507
|14
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|25
|29/21
|K/BB
|35/17
|7
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.85 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his 15th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday, June 20 against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.90, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .209 against him.
