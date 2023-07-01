On Saturday, Spencer Steer (.647 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Padres.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 82 hits and an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .497. All three of those stats are tops among Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 27th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Steer has picked up a hit in 53 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.

Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (16.5%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has picked up an RBI in 41.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37 of 79 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .293 AVG .273 .396 OBP .353 .486 SLG .507 14 XBH 20 6 HR 7 23 RBI 25 29/21 K/BB 35/17 7 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings