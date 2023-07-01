Trayveon Williams: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Trayveon Williams and the Cincinnati Bengals opening the year with a contest versus the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Trayveon Williams Injury Status
Williams is currently not on the injured list.
Is Williams your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Trayveon Williams 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|6 CAR, 30 YDS (5.0 YPC), 0 TD
|3 TAR, 2 REC, 30 YDS, 0 TD
Rep Williams and the Cincinnati Bengals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Trayveon Williams Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|6.00
|458
|105
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|37.40
|298
|80
|2023 ADP
|-
|650
|144
Other Bengals Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Trayveon Williams 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 11
|@Steelers
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|2
|18
|0
|1
|24
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Browns
|1
|2
|0
|1
|6
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.