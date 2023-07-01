Tyler Boyd's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Cincinnati Bengals against the Cleveland Browns. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

Tyler Boyd Injury Status

Boyd is currently not listed as injured.

Tyler Boyd 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 82 TAR, 58 REC, 762 YDS, 5 TD

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 109.12 125 36 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 97.41 159 48 2023 ADP - 143 56

Tyler Boyd 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Steelers 7 4 33 1 Week 2 @Cowboys 2 2 17 0 Week 3 @Jets 5 4 105 1 Week 4 Dolphins 5 2 47 0 Week 5 @Ravens 4 3 32 0 Week 6 @Saints 6 6 66 0 Week 7 Falcons 9 8 155 1 Week 8 @Browns 5 3 38 1 Week 9 Panthers 6 5 44 0 Week 11 @Steelers 7 2 42 0 Week 12 @Titans 4 2 16 0 Week 13 Chiefs 5 4 60 0 Week 14 Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Buccaneers 5 5 35 1 Week 16 @Patriots 4 3 21 0 Week 18 Ravens 7 5 51 0 Wild Card Ravens 3 3 26 0 Divisional @Bills 2 1 23 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 2 2 40 0

