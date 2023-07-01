Tyler Boyd: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Tyler Boyd's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Cincinnati Bengals against the Cleveland Browns. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.
Tyler Boyd Injury Status
Boyd is currently not listed as injured.
Is Boyd your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Tyler Boyd NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Tyler Boyd 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|82 TAR, 58 REC, 762 YDS, 5 TD
Rep Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tyler Boyd Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|109.12
|125
|36
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|97.41
|159
|48
|2023 ADP
|-
|143
|56
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Tyler Boyd 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Steelers
|7
|4
|33
|1
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|2
|2
|17
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|5
|4
|105
|1
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|5
|2
|47
|0
|Week 5
|@Ravens
|4
|3
|32
|0
|Week 6
|@Saints
|6
|6
|66
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|9
|8
|155
|1
|Week 8
|@Browns
|5
|3
|38
|1
|Week 9
|Panthers
|6
|5
|44
|0
|Week 11
|@Steelers
|7
|2
|42
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|4
|2
|16
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|5
|4
|60
|0
|Week 14
|Browns
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Buccaneers
|5
|5
|35
|1
|Week 16
|@Patriots
|4
|3
|21
|0
|Week 18
|Ravens
|7
|5
|51
|0
|Wild Card
|Ravens
|3
|3
|26
|0
|Divisional
|@Bills
|2
|1
|23
|0
|Championship Game
|@Chiefs
|2
|2
|40
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.