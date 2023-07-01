The 2023 campaign kicks off for Zachary Carter when the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Zachary Carter Injury Status

Carter is currently not on the injured list.

Zachary Carter 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 23 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Other Bengals Players

Zachary Carter 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 @Jets 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 7 Falcons 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 8 @Browns 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 9 Panthers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 @Patriots 0.5 0.0 2 0 0 Week 18 Ravens 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Wild Card Ravens 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Divisional @Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

