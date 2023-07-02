Fever vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Chicago Sky (7-9) will look to end a four-game road slide when taking on the Indiana Fever (5-10), airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3, CW-26, FACEBOOK, and MARQ.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Fever vs. Sky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Fever vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3, CW-26, FACEBOOK, and MARQ
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Fever vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fever Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Fever (-2.5)
|161.5
|-145
|+125
|BetMGM
|Fever (-2.5)
|161.5
|-155
|+125
|PointsBet
|Fever (-2.5)
|161.5
|-150
|+115
|Tipico
|Fever (-2.5)
|161.5
|-150
|+120
Fever vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Fever have won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Sky have won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.
- Indiana has been favored by 2.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
- Chicago has an ATS record of 5-5 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season.
- In the Fever's 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
- A total of seven Sky games this season have gone over the point total.
