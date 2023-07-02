Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Joey Votto -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Diego Padres, with Adrian Morejon on the mound, on July 2 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Padres Starter: Adrian Morejon
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is batting .152 with three home runs and five walks.
- In three of 10 games this season (30.0%), Votto has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 10 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In three games this season (30.0%), Votto has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|2
|.208
|AVG
|.000
|.367
|OBP
|.100
|.583
|SLG
|.000
|3
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|1
|9/4
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morejon takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Padres.
- The 24-year-old southpaw has four appearances in relief this season.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .333 against him this season. He has a 6.75 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings over his four appearances.
