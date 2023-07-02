Jonathan India -- .139 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Diego Padres, with Adrian Morejon on the hill, on July 2 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Padres.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Adrian Morejon

Adrian Morejon TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India is hitting .256 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 33 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 90th in the league in slugging.

India has had a hit in 59 of 83 games this year (71.1%), including multiple hits 18 times (21.7%).

He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games this season, and 3% of his plate appearances.

India has an RBI in 28 of 83 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 48 times this year (57.8%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 40 .294 AVG .221 .388 OBP .304 .471 SLG .362 17 XBH 11 5 HR 6 25 RBI 20 30/19 K/BB 38/14 7 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings