Sunday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (44-39) matching up with the San Diego Padres (38-45) at 1:40 PM ET (on July 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-2 victory for the Reds, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Andrew Abbott (4-0) to the mound, while Yu Darvish (5-6) will answer the bell for the Padres.

Reds vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Reds vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 4, Padres 3.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Reds have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Reds have won 12 out of the 19 games, or 63.2%, in which they've been favored.

Cincinnati has a record of 5-1 when favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 59.2% chance to win.

Cincinnati has scored 414 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Reds' 5.01 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule