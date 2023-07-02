How to Watch the Reds vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 2
Yu Darvish takes the mound for the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Great American Ball Park against Will Benson and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Reds vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Discover More About This Game
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds average 1.0 home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB action with 86 total home runs.
- Cincinnati's .413 slugging percentage is 12th in baseball.
- The Reds' .256 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.
- Cincinnati scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (414 total, 5.0 per game).
- The Reds are fourth in baseball with a .335 on-base percentage.
- The Reds' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 20th in MLB.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors.
- Cincinnati has a 5.01 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Reds combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.459).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Abbott is looking for his fourth quality start in a row.
- Abbott will try to build on a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per outing).
- In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/26/2023
|Orioles
|L 10-3
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Cole Irvin
|6/27/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-1
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Tyler Wells
|6/28/2023
|Orioles
|W 11-7
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Kyle Gibson
|6/30/2023
|Padres
|W 7-5
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Seth Lugo
|7/1/2023
|Padres
|L 12-5
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Michael Wacha
|7/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Yu Darvish
|7/3/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Jake Irvin
|7/4/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Patrick Corbin
|7/5/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Josiah Gray
|7/6/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|MacKenzie Gore
|7/7/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Corbin Burnes
