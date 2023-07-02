Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Padres on July 2, 2023
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Spencer Steer, Juan Soto and others in the Cincinnati Reds-San Diego Padres matchup at Great American Ball Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 38 walks and 48 RBI (82 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.
- He's slashing .279/.370/.490 on the season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Orioles
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 26
|3-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
India Stats
- Jonathan India has 81 hits with 17 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a slash line of .256/.346/.415 on the year.
- India has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a home run, two walks and five RBI.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 78 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 75 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .274/.423/.502 so far this season.
- Soto hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBI.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 30
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
