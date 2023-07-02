Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Spencer Steer, Juan Soto and others in the Cincinnati Reds-San Diego Padres matchup at Great American Ball Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Padres Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Steer Stats

Steer has 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 38 walks and 48 RBI (82 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He's slashing .279/.370/.490 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 30 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 at Orioles Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 26 3-for-3 1 1 3 6 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 81 hits with 17 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.346/.415 on the year.

India has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a home run, two walks and five RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Padres Jun. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Soto Stats

Soto has 78 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 75 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .274/.423/.502 so far this season.

Soto hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 1 4 4 0 at Reds Jun. 30 3-for-5 0 0 1 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

