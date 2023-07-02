After hitting .293 with three home runs, six walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Adrian Morejon) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Padres.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Adrian Morejon

Adrian Morejon TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 12 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 21 walks while batting .302.

Friedl has gotten a hit in 39 of 60 games this season (65.0%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in six games this season (10.0%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In 19 games this year (31.7%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 38.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.7%.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .279 AVG .324 .367 OBP .371 .500 SLG .444 12 XBH 9 4 HR 2 21 RBI 10 24/13 K/BB 20/8 7 SB 7

Padres Pitching Rankings