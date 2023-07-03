Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley and his .647 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 6:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is batting .274 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks.
- Fraley has gotten a hit in 41 of 66 games this year (62.1%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (24.2%).
- He has homered in 10 games this year (15.2%), homering in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Fraley has had at least one RBI in 47.0% of his games this year (31 of 66), with two or more RBI 12 times (18.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (30.3%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|30
|.275
|AVG
|.272
|.336
|OBP
|.376
|.483
|SLG
|.467
|13
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|26
|24/10
|K/BB
|15/15
|7
|SB
|6
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.77).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (113 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.91 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.