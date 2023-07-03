Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Jonathan India -- .139 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, on July 3 at 6:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India is hitting .254 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 80th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 96th in slugging.
- India has gotten a hit in 59 of 84 games this season (70.2%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (21.4%).
- He has homered in 11.9% of his games this year, and 3% of his chances at the plate.
- India has an RBI in 28 of 84 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 57.1% of his games this year (48 of 84), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (11.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|40
|.288
|AVG
|.221
|.385
|OBP
|.304
|.462
|SLG
|.362
|17
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|25
|RBI
|20
|31/19
|K/BB
|38/14
|7
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.77).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 113 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Irvin (1-4 with a 4.91 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.91, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.