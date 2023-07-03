Reds vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 3
Monday's contest at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (34-49) squaring off against the Cincinnati Reds (45-39) at 6:05 PM ET (on July 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Nationals, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The probable pitchers are Luke Weaver (1-2) for the Reds and Jake Irvin (1-4) for the Nationals.
Reds vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Reds vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Nationals 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Nationals Player Props
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.
- The Reds have won 13, or 65%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Cincinnati has won 13 of its 20 games, or 65%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- Cincinnati has scored 418 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.99).
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 27
|@ Orioles
|W 3-1
|Andrew Abbott vs Tyler Wells
|June 28
|@ Orioles
|W 11-7
|Luke Weaver vs Kyle Gibson
|June 30
|Padres
|W 7-5
|Graham Ashcraft vs Seth Lugo
|July 1
|Padres
|L 12-5
|Brandon Williamson vs Michael Wacha
|July 2
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Andrew Abbott vs Adrian Morejon
|July 3
|@ Nationals
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Jake Irvin
|July 4
|@ Nationals
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Patrick Corbin
|July 5
|@ Nationals
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Josiah Gray
|July 6
|@ Nationals
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs MacKenzie Gore
|July 7
|@ Brewers
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Corbin Burnes
|July 8
|@ Brewers
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Colin Rea
