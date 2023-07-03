Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will attempt to take down Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals when the teams meet on Monday at 6:05 PM ET.

Reds vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds average one home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB action with 88 total home runs.

Cincinnati is 11th in MLB, slugging .414.

The Reds' .256 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.

Cincinnati has the No. 7 offense in MLB action, scoring five runs per game (418 total runs).

The Reds rank fourth in MLB with a .335 on-base percentage.

The Reds' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 19th in baseball.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.

Cincinnati's 4.99 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds have the fifth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.452).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Luke Weaver (1-2 with a 6.96 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Weaver has one quality start under his belt this year.

Weaver heads into the matchup with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In one of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Orioles W 3-1 Away Andrew Abbott Tyler Wells 6/28/2023 Orioles W 11-7 Away Luke Weaver Kyle Gibson 6/30/2023 Padres W 7-5 Home Graham Ashcraft Seth Lugo 7/1/2023 Padres L 12-5 Home Brandon Williamson Michael Wacha 7/2/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Andrew Abbott Adrian Morejon 7/3/2023 Nationals - Away Luke Weaver Jake Irvin 7/4/2023 Nationals - Away Luke Weaver Patrick Corbin 7/5/2023 Nationals - Away Graham Ashcraft Josiah Gray 7/6/2023 Nationals - Away Brandon Williamson MacKenzie Gore 7/7/2023 Brewers - Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/8/2023 Brewers - Away Luke Weaver Colin Rea

