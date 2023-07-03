The Cincinnati Reds visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Monday at 6:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Spencer Steer, Lane Thomas and others in this matchup.

Reds vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Steer Stats

Steer has collected 84 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .283/.374/.502 on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jul. 2 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 30 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 at Orioles Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 17 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 45 RBI (81 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .254/.345/.411 on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Padres Jun. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 21 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 20 walks and 44 RBI (97 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He has a .299/.348/.506 slash line so far this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jul. 1 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 30 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Jun. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 2 3 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 26 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 39 RBI (79 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashed .264/.339/.475 so far this year.

Candelario heads into this matchup looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jul. 2 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 at Mariners Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 1

