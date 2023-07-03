Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Will Benson -- hitting .370 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, on July 3 at 6:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has two doubles, three triples, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .293.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (18 of 36), Benson has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.3% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Benson has driven in a run in five games this season (13.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 36.1% of his games this season (13 of 36), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.212
|AVG
|.383
|.305
|OBP
|.482
|.385
|SLG
|.553
|3
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|3
|21/7
|K/BB
|7/9
|4
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.77).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (113 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin (1-4 with a 4.91 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.91, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.