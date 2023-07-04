Tuesday's MLB schedule features a slew of intriguing pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers highlighted below. Top billing goes to the bout between the Blue Jays and the White Sox, who will be sending Chris Bassitt and Lucas Giolito to the mound, respectively.

Keep scrolling to find the pitching matchups for every contest on the calendar for July 4.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Reds at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Brett Kennedy (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Nationals, who will look to Patrick Corbin (5-9) when the clubs play Tuesday.

CIN: Kennedy WSH: Corbin 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 17 (96.2 IP) - ERA 4.93 - K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Reds at Nationals

CIN Odds to Win: -120

-120 WSH Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9.5 runs

Orioles at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (8-5) to the hill as they play the Yankees, who will counter with Clarke Schmidt (3-6) when the teams face off on Tuesday.

BAL: Gibson NYY: Schmidt 17 (96.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (82.1 IP) 4.66 ERA 4.37 6.9 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -120

-120 BAL Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

Cardinals at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (3-3) to the hill as they play the Marlins, who will look to Jesus Luzardo (6-5) when the clubs play Tuesday.

STL: Wainwright MIA: Luzardo 10 (48.1 IP) Games/IP 17 (97 IP) 7.45 ERA 3.53 4.7 K/9 10.4

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -175

-175 STL Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8.5 runs

Rangers at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (7-1) to the hill as they play the Red Sox on Tuesday.

TEX: Dunning BOS: TBD 18 (80.1 IP) Games/IP - 2.80 ERA - 5.7 K/9 -

Royals at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-8) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will counter with Kenta Maeda (1-5) when the teams meet on Tuesday.

KC: Greinke MIN: Maeda 17 (87.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (26 IP) 4.74 ERA 6.23 6.3 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Royals at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -200

-200 KC Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8.5 runs

Mets at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Kodai Senga (6-5) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will hand the ball to Zach Davies (1-4) for the game between the clubs on Tuesday.

NYM: Senga ARI: Davies 15 (81.2 IP) Games/IP 9 (42.2 IP) 3.53 ERA 6.54 11.1 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for Mets at Diamondbacks

NYM Odds to Win: -115

-115 ARI Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Rockies at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (4-8) to the bump as they face the Astros, who will counter with Brandon Bielak (3-4) when the teams face off on Tuesday.

COL: Freeland HOU: Bielak 17 (90.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (47.1 IP) 4.88 ERA 4.37 6.0 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -190

-190 COL Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 9.5 runs

Cubs at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (3-3) to the hill as they play the Brewers, who will give the start to Wade Miley (5-2) when the clubs face off Tuesday.

CHC: Hendricks MIL: Miley 7 (41.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (56.2 IP) 3.02 ERA 3.02 4.8 K/9 5.4

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -120

-120 CHC Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Phillies at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Aaron Nola (7-5) to the hill as they play the Rays, who will counter with Zach Eflin (9-3) when the clubs face off on Tuesday.

PHI: Nola TB: Eflin 17 (105.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (90.1 IP) 4.51 ERA 3.29 8.7 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -145

-145 PHI Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8 runs

Mariners at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (5-5) to the bump as they face the Giants on Tuesday.

SEA: Gilbert SF: TBD 16 (92.1 IP) Games/IP - 4.19 ERA - 9.1 K/9 -

Athletics at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (1-6) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will give the start to Tarik Skubal (0-0) when the clubs face off Tuesday.

OAK: Sears DET: Skubal 16 (87.1 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 4.43 ERA - 8.8 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Tigers

DET Odds to Win: -165

-165 OAK Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8.5 runs

Angels at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (7-3) to the bump as they face the Padres, who will counter with Joe Musgrove (6-2) when the clubs meet on Tuesday.

LAA: Ohtani SD: Musgrove 16 (95.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (66.1 IP) 3.12 ERA 3.80 12.0 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Angels at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -115

-115 LAA Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 7.5 runs

Braves at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Kolby Allard (0-0) to the mound as they face the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Shane Bieber (5-5) when the teams meet on Tuesday.

ATL: Allard CLE: Bieber 1 (4.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (106 IP) 0.00 ERA 3.48 15.4 K/9 7.2

Vegas Odds for Braves at Guardians

ATL Odds to Win: -115

-115 CLE Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Blue Jays at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Bassitt (8-5) to the bump as they play the White Sox, who will give the start to Giolito (6-5) when the clubs face off Tuesday.

TOR: Bassitt CHW: Giolito 17 (99.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (99.1 IP) 4.06 ERA 3.53 8.4 K/9 9.8

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at White Sox

TOR Odds to Win: -120

-120 CHW Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Pirates at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Luis Ortiz (2-3) to the mound as they play the Dodgers, who will counter with Emmet Sheehan (2-0) for the game between the teams on Tuesday.

PIT: Ortiz LAD: Sheehan 10 (50.1 IP) Games/IP 3 (17 IP) 4.11 ERA 2.65 5.5 K/9 6.4

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -225

-225 PIT Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 9.5 runs

