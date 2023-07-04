After batting .256 with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals (who will start Patrick Corbin) at 11:05 AM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl is batting .306 with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 22 walks.
  • Friedl has picked up a hit in 41 of 62 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
  • He has hit a home run in six games this year (9.7%), homering in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Friedl has driven in a run in 19 games this season (30.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 23 games this season (37.1%), including multiple runs in seven games.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 30
.287 AVG .324
.371 OBP .380
.509 SLG .441
13 XBH 9
4 HR 2
21 RBI 10
24/13 K/BB 20/9
7 SB 7

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.75).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.93 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the lefty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.93), 64th in WHIP (1.541), and 62nd in K/9 (6.1).
