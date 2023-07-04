On Tuesday, Tyler Stephenson (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 11:05 AM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

11:05 AM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .266 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 114th in the league in slugging.

Stephenson has gotten a hit in 52 of 79 games this year (65.8%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (26.6%).

In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.9%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).

Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 36.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.9% of his games.

In 41.8% of his games this year (33 of 79), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .259 AVG .272 .344 OBP .341 .388 SLG .388 8 XBH 12 5 HR 2 18 RBI 18 38/17 K/BB 48/14 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings