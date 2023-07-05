A pair of the WNBA's best players will be on display when Napheesa Collier (22.0 points per game, third in league) and the Minnesota Lynx (7-9) welcome in Kelsey Mitchell (17.6, 14th) and the Indiana Fever (5-11) on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Fever vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Fever vs. Lynx

Indiana's 81.8 points per game are only 2.1 fewer points than the 83.9 Minnesota allows.

Indiana's 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as Minnesota has allowed to its opponents.

The Fever have put together a 3-5 straight-up record in games they shoot above 44.3% from the field.

Indiana is knocking down 32.2% of its shots from deep, which is 4.1 percentage points fewer than the 36.3% Minnesota's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Fever are 2-3 when shooting over 36.3% as a team from three-point range.

Minnesota and Indiana rebound at around the same rate, with Minnesota averaging 0.9 fewer rebounds per game.

Fever Recent Performance