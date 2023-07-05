Joey Votto -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on July 5 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is batting .154 with four home runs and five walks.

Votto has gotten a hit in four of 12 games this season (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.

In three games this year, he has gone deep (25.0%, and 8.5% of his trips to the dish).

Votto has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (four of 12), with two or more RBI three times (25.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In five of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 3 .192 AVG .077 .364 OBP .143 .538 SLG .308 3 XBH 1 3 HR 1 7 RBI 3 10/4 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings