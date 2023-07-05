On Wednesday, Jonathan India (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He mashed two homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-6) in his last game against the Nationals.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India is hitting .255 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 33 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 81st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 48th and he is 80th in slugging.

In 69.8% of his 86 games this season, India has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

In 11 games this year, he has homered (12.8%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 29 games this season (33.7%), India has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (12.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 49 of 86 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 42 .288 AVG .225 .385 OBP .304 .462 SLG .393 17 XBH 13 5 HR 8 25 RBI 23 31/19 K/BB 39/14 7 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings