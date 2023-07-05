Wednesday's MLB slate features a slew of interesting pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the matchup between the Blue Jays and the White Sox, who will be sending Jose Berrios and Lance Lynn to the hill, respectively.

Keep scrolling to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the docket for July 5.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Rockies at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Chase Anderson (0-3) to the bump as they play the Astros, who will give the start to J.P. France (3-3) when the teams meet Wednesday.

COL: Anderson HOU: France 11 (45.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (60.1 IP) 6.50 ERA 3.13 6.7 K/9 6.6

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -225

-225 COL Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 9 runs

Athletics at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Ken Waldichuk (1-5) to the bump as they play the Tigers, who will give the start to Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4) when the teams play Wednesday.

OAK: Waldichuk DET: Rodríguez 19 (66.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (67.2 IP) 6.78 ERA 2.13 8.7 K/9 8.9

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Tigers

DET Odds to Win: -225

-225 OAK Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 8.5 runs

Phillies at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (9-3) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will give the start to Zack Littell (0-1) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.

PHI: Walker TB: Littell 17 (89.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (15.1 IP) 3.93 ERA 5.28 7.8 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -135

-135 PHI Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Cardinals at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (1-3) to the hill as they take on the Marlins, who will look to Bryan Hoeing (1-2) when the teams face off Wednesday.

STL: Liberatore MIA: Hoeing 8 (31.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (38.2 IP) 5.68 ERA 3.72 6.3 K/9 7.0

Orioles at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Dean Kremer (8-4) to the bump as they play the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Randy Vasquez (0-0) when the teams meet on Wednesday.

BAL: Kremer NYY: Vasquez 17 (91 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 5.04 ERA - 8.1 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Yankees

BAL Odds to Win: -125

-125 NYY Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9.5 runs

Reds at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (3-6) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will give the start to Josiah Gray (6-6) when the teams meet on Wednesday.

CIN: Ashcraft WSH: Gray 15 (75.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (95.1 IP) 6.66 ERA 3.30 7.0 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Reds at Nationals

CIN Odds to Win: -125

-125 WSH Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9.5 runs

Rangers at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-4) to the mound as they face the Red Sox, who will look to Brayan Bello (5-5) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

TEX: Gray BOS: Bello 15 (87 IP) Games/IP 13 (73 IP) 3.21 ERA 3.08 7.6 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -110

-110 TEX Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 9.5 runs

Braves at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Mike Soroka (1-1) to the bump as they take on the Guardians, who will counter with Cal Quantrill (2-5) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.

ATL: Soroka CLE: Quantrill 3 (15.2 IP) Games/IP 12 (62.2 IP) 6.89 ERA 6.18 6.9 K/9 5.0

Vegas Odds for Braves at Guardians

ATL Odds to Win: -165

-165 CLE Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 10 runs

Royals at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Alec Marsh (0-1) to the hill as they play the Twins, who will look to Pablo Lopez (4-5) for the matchup between the clubs on Wednesday.

KC: Marsh MIN: Lopez 1 (4 IP) Games/IP 17 (102 IP) 11.25 ERA 4.24 11.3 K/9 11.1

Vegas Odds for Royals at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -250

-250 KC Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 8.5 runs

Blue Jays at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Berrios (8-6) to the hill as they take on the White Sox, who will give the start to Lynn (5-8) for the game between the teams Wednesday.

TOR: Berrios CHW: Lynn 17 (101 IP) Games/IP 17 (96 IP) 3.74 ERA 6.47 8.5 K/9 10.9

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at White Sox

TOR Odds to Win: -130

-130 CHW Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Cubs at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Justin Steele (9-2) to the bump as they face the Brewers, who will counter with Adrian Houser (3-2) for the matchup between the clubs Wednesday.

CHC: Steele MIL: Houser 15 (85.1 IP) Games/IP 10 (46.1 IP) 2.43 ERA 3.88 8.0 K/9 5.8

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Brewers

CHC Odds to Win: -155

-155 MIL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

Angels at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (4-7) to the bump as they play the Padres, who will counter with Seth Lugo (3-4) for the game between the teams Wednesday.

LAA: Sandoval SD: Lugo 15 (80.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (57.2 IP) 4.69 ERA 3.59 7.3 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Angels at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -175

-175 LAA Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 9 runs

Mariners at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Tommy Milone (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Giants, who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb (5-2) when the clubs play on Wednesday.

SEA: Milone SF: Cobb 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 15 (83.2 IP) - ERA 3.12 - K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -155

-155 SEA Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

Mets at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Kodai Senga (6-5) to the hill as they play the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Tommy Henry (5-1) for the game between the clubs Wednesday.

NYM: Senga ARI: Henry 15 (81.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (68.1 IP) 3.53 ERA 4.08 11.1 K/9 6.5

Vegas Odds for Mets at Diamondbacks

NYM Odds to Win: -115

-115 ARI Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

Pirates at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Osvaldo Bido (0-1) to the hill as they face the Dodgers, who will counter with Bobby Miller (4-1) when the clubs meet Wednesday.

PIT: Bido LAD: Miller 4 (19 IP) Games/IP 7 (38.1 IP) 4.74 ERA 4.23 8.5 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -250

-250 PIT Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 9 runs

