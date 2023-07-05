Reds vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 5
Wednesday's contest that pits the Washington Nationals (34-51) versus the Cincinnati Reds (47-39) at Nationals Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 5.
The Reds will give the nod to Graham Ashcraft (3-6, 6.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray (6-6, 3.30 ERA).
Reds vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
Reds vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a perfect record of 3-0.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.
- This season, the Reds have won 15 out of the 22 games, or 68.2%, in which they've been favored.
- Cincinnati has a record of 9-5 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
- Cincinnati has scored 429 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.94 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 30
|Padres
|W 7-5
|Graham Ashcraft vs Seth Lugo
|July 1
|Padres
|L 12-5
|Brandon Williamson vs Michael Wacha
|July 2
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Andrew Abbott vs Adrian Morejon
|July 3
|@ Nationals
|W 3-2
|Luke Weaver vs Jake Irvin
|July 4
|@ Nationals
|W 8-4
|Brett Kennedy vs Patrick Corbin
|July 5
|@ Nationals
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Josiah Gray
|July 6
|@ Nationals
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs MacKenzie Gore
|July 7
|@ Brewers
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Corbin Burnes
|July 8
|@ Brewers
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Colin Rea
|July 9
|@ Brewers
|-
|TBA vs Julio Teheran
|July 14
|Brewers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
