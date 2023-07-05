Spencer Steer and his .545 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (164 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Washington Nationals and Josiah Gray on July 5 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 89 hits and an OBP of .381, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .505.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 12th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Steer has picked up a hit in 67.5% of his 83 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.9% of them.

He has hit a home run in 16.9% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 42.2% of his games this season, Steer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 47.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.0%.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .293 AVG .291 .395 OBP .368 .497 SLG .513 15 XBH 20 7 HR 7 25 RBI 26 29/22 K/BB 35/18 7 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings