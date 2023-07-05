After going 1-for-5 in his last game, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Josiah Gray) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Nationals.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 22 walks while batting .304.

Friedl has gotten a hit in 42 of 63 games this season (66.7%), including 21 multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.

In 30.2% of his games this year, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season (36.5%), including seven multi-run games (11.1%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .287 AVG .319 .371 OBP .373 .509 SLG .431 13 XBH 9 4 HR 2 21 RBI 10 24/13 K/BB 22/9 7 SB 8

Nationals Pitching Rankings