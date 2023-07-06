The Cincinnati Reds, including Joey Votto (batting .200 in his past 10 games, with four home runs, five walks and eight RBI), take on starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Nationals.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

TV Channel: MASN2

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is batting .205 with five home runs and six walks.

Votto has gotten a hit in five of 13 games this year (38.5%), with more than one hit on three occasions (23.1%).

He has hit a home run in 30.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 13), and 9.4% of his trips to the dish.

Votto has picked up an RBI in 38.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 23.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in six of 13 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 4 .192 AVG .222 .364 OBP .300 .538 SLG .556 3 XBH 2 3 HR 2 7 RBI 4 10/4 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings