Kevin Newman -- with an on-base percentage of .259 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on July 6 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is batting .258 with 13 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Newman has gotten a hit in 37 of 59 games this season (62.7%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (18.6%).

He has homered in 5.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Newman has had an RBI in 18 games this season (30.5%), including seven multi-RBI outings (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 21 games this year (35.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .248 AVG .270 .289 OBP .350 .371 SLG .371 7 XBH 9 3 HR 0 15 RBI 11 20/6 K/BB 8/10 5 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings