Spencer Steer and Lane Thomas are among the players with prop bets available when the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals play at Nationals Park on Thursday (beginning at 1:05 PM ET).

Reds vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Steer Stats

Steer has 90 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 41 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .290/.381/.500 slash line so far this year.

Steer will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 4 4-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Nationals Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 2 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 35 walks and 48 RBI (85 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .255/.346/.423 so far this year.

India takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with three home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 4 3-for-6 3 2 3 9 0 at Nationals Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 1 4 4 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

MacKenzie Gore Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Gore Stats

The Nationals will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore (4-7) for his 18th start of the season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

In 17 starts this season, Gore has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 24-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.48), 57th in WHIP (1.472), and seventh in K/9 (10.9).

Gore Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Jul. 1 2.2 6 7 7 3 3 at Padres Jun. 25 5.0 5 1 1 9 2 vs. Cardinals Jun. 20 6.0 9 5 5 8 2 at Astros Jun. 15 5.2 4 0 0 4 3 at Braves Jun. 10 5.0 4 5 5 3 1

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has recorded 102 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .304/.351/.509 on the season.

Thomas has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Phillies Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jul. 1 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has put up 81 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .261/.338/.477 slash line so far this year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 3 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 2 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

