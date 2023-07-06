The Cincinnati Reds (48-39) have a 3-0 series lead and hope to sweep the Washington Nationals (34-52) on Thursday at Nationals Park, at 1:05 PM ET.

The Nationals will call on MacKenzie Gore (4-7) versus the Reds and Brandon Williamson (1-2).

Reds vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gore - WSH (4-7, 4.48 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (1-2, 5.36 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson (1-2 with a 5.36 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.36, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.

Williamson has one quality start this year.

Williamson will try to record his seventh outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has not had an outing yet in 2023 that he did not give up at least one earned run.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore (4-7) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up seven earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.48, a 2.74 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.472 in 17 games this season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

In 17 starts this season, Gore has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 24-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.48), 57th in WHIP (1.472), and seventh in K/9 (10.9).

