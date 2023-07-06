TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:30 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TJ Friedl -- batting .286 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on July 6 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Nationals.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .306.
- Friedl is batting .273 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 67.2% of his games this season (43 of 64), Friedl has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (34.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 64), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.3% of his games this season, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (35.9%), including multiple runs in seven games.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.287
|AVG
|.322
|.371
|OBP
|.379
|.509
|SLG
|.430
|13
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|11
|24/13
|K/BB
|22/9
|7
|SB
|9
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 119 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- The Nationals will send Gore (4-7) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.48 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.48), 57th in WHIP (1.472), and seventh in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
