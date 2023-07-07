The Washington Mystics (9-7) will host NaLyssa Smith and the Indiana Fever (5-12) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Friday, July 7. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

In its last game, Washington fell short in an 89-72 defeat versus Dallas. The Mystics were led by Ariel Atkins, who finished with 20 points and three steals, while Brittney Sykes added 15 points and three steals. Led by Aliyah Boston (22 PTS, 9 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 88.9 FG%) and Smith (18 PTS, 11 REB, 44.4 FG%), Indiana ended its last matchup losing 90-83 against Minnesota.

Mystics vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-165 to win)

Mystics (-165 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+140 to win)

Fever (+140 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-3.5)

Mystics (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ION

Fever Season Stats

The Fever are sixth in the league in points scored (81.9 per game) and ninth in points conceded (85.4).

In 2023, Indiana is fourth in the league in rebounds (35.9 per game) and best in rebounds allowed (32.5).

The Fever are second-worst in the WNBA in assists (17.8 per game) in 2023.

In terms of turnovers, Indiana is sixth in the WNBA in committing them (13.4 per game). It is worst in forcing them (12.2 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Fever are second-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (6.2). They are ranked seventh in 3-point percentage at 31.8%.

Indiana is the second-worst squad in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8.2 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (37%).

Fever Home/Away Splits

The Fever score 81.8 points per game at home, 0.1 fewer points than away (81.9). Defensively they concede 82.3 per game, 4.7 fewer points than on the road (87).

This season Indiana is grabbing more rebounds at home (36.7 per game) than away (35.5). But it is also allowing more at home (32.7) than away (32.4).

At home the Fever are picking up 18.5 assists per game, 1.1 more than on the road (17.4).

This season Indiana is committing more turnovers at home (13.8 per game) than away (13.1). And it is forcing fewer turnovers at home (12) than away (12.3).

This year the Fever are draining fewer 3-pointers at home (5.7 per game) than on the road (6.5). They also have a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.3%) than on the road (33.2%).

Indiana concedes fewer 3-pointers per game at home (7.2) than on the road (8.8), and it concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.1%) than on the road (39.1%).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

The Fever have been underdogs in 11 games this season and won four (36.4%) of those contests.

The Mystics are 2-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

Indiana has beaten the spread 10 times in 16 games.

Indiana's ATS record as a 3.5-point underdog or more is 7-1.

The Fever have a 41.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

