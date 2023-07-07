On Friday, Jake Fraley (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is hitting .279 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

In 43 of 69 games this year (62.3%) Fraley has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (24.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games in 2023 (10 of 69), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Fraley has driven home a run in 32 games this year (46.4%), including more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 31.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.1%.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .275 AVG .283 .336 OBP .400 .483 SLG .465 13 XBH 8 6 HR 5 24 RBI 27 24/10 K/BB 15/19 7 SB 9

Brewers Pitching Rankings