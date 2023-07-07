William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on Friday, at 8:10 PM ET.

The Reds are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Brewers (-125). The over/under for the game is set at 7.5 runs.

Reds vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -125 +105 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-2.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The previous 10 Reds games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have come away with 31 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 25-29 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 51 of its 88 games with a total.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-21 26-18 18-20 31-19 31-28 18-11

