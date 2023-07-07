Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will try to defeat Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 95 home runs.

Cincinnati is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored 443 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Reds have an OBP of .339 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Reds rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.88 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.440 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will hand the ball to Andrew Abbott (4-0) for his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 7 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth quality start in a row.

Abbott will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in six chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Andrew Abbott Adrian Morejon 7/3/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Away Luke Weaver Jake Irvin 7/4/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Away Brett Kennedy Patrick Corbin 7/5/2023 Nationals W 9-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Josiah Gray 7/6/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Away Brandon Williamson MacKenzie Gore 7/7/2023 Brewers - Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/8/2023 Brewers - Away Luke Weaver Colin Rea 7/9/2023 Brewers - Away Ben Lively Julio Teheran 7/14/2023 Brewers - Home - - 7/15/2023 Brewers - Home - - 7/16/2023 Brewers - Home - -

